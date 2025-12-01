HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UP: Train seat dispute turns into 'terror alert'

Mon, 01 December 2025
A 'terror alert' on the Amritsar Visakhapatnam Hirakund Express triggered intensive checking at the Jhansi railway station on Sunday.

However, the alert allegedly stemmed from a dispute over seating rather than any real threat, officials said.      

Superintendent of Police (SP), Railway Vipul Kumar Srivastava, said the Railway Protection Force (RPF) control room received information that suspected terrorists were travelling on train number 20808. 

The incident originated at Datia station in Madhya Pradesh, where four passengers were deboarded by the RPF and local police, allegedly after a heated argument.      

So far, investigations revealed that the quarrel began over seating arrangements, during which one passenger falsely claimed that the three Muslim passengers involved were terrorists, prompting the alert, the SP explained.     

Police said they are questioning the four passengers, identified as Ramesh Paswan from Abbot Market and H Bilal Jilani, Ishan Khan, and Faizan from Talpura, all Jhansi residents.     

The train underwent a thorough inspection, including a check of its front general coach, but no suspicious individuals or items were discovered. 

After approximately 30 minutes of inspection, the train was cleared and departed around 3.30 pm, officials said. 

Additionally, authorities mentioned that the general coach was inspected with a sniffer dog at Datia before the train continued its journey.

As a precaution, Jhansi station conducted a second round of checks before allowing the train to proceed toward Visakhapatnam.  -- PTI

