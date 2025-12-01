Ukraine hits Russian oil tankers with underwater drone in Black Sea

18:39

Representational image





Ukraine claimed responsibility after explosions hit the vessels on Friday and Saturday.





A security source confirmed that Sea Baby maritime drones were used in a joint operation involving Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) and its navy.





Russia has not issued any immediate response.





According to the Ukrainian source, both tankers suffered critical damage and were effectively knocked out of operation.





"This will deal a significant blow to the transportation of Russian oil," the source said.





Russia uses hundreds of tankers - many sailing under different flags of convenience - to ship its oil to customers in defiance of sanctions, as per CNN.





One of the targeted vessels, the Gambian-flagged tanker Virat, was struck for a second time on Saturday after already sustaining damage the previous day, Turkey's transport ministry said.





Turkish maritime authorities reported minor damage above the waterline and confirmed there was no fire on board.





The ship was roughly 30 miles (50 km) off the Turkish coast at the time. Tracking data showed it slowing down and turning toward land late Friday, according to CNN.





"There is no request from the personnel to abandon the ship," the Turkish transport ministry said, but a firefighting tugboat had been sent to the scene. -- ANI

