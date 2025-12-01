HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Traffic, not stubble, behind Delhi pollution: Study

Mon, 01 December 2025
17:23
Even with farm fires at a multi-year low, Delhi-NCR's winter air remains suffocating. For most of October and November, pollution levels hovered between 'very poor' and 'severe', fuelled by a rising "toxic cocktail" of PM2.5, nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and carbon monoxide (CO) emitted mainly from vehicles and other local sources. 

At least 22 air-quality monitoring stations in Delhi recorded carbon monoxide (CO) levels above permissible limits on more than 30 of the 59 days assessed, with Dwarka Sector 8 logging the highest number of breaches at 55 days, followed by Jahangirpuri and Delhi University's North Campus, both at 50 days, according to a new analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE). 

The analysis also highlights a troubling proliferation of pollution hotspots in the capital. In 2018, only 13 locations were officially designated as hotspots. Now, several more locations routinely record pollution levels far higher than the city average.

Jahangirpuri emerged as Delhi's most polluted hotspot, with an annual PM2.5 average of 119 g/m, or micrograms per cubic metre, followed by Bawana and Wazirpur (113 g/m), Anand Vihar (111 g/m), and Mundka, Rohini, and Ashok Vihar (101103 g/m). Vivek Vihar, Alipur, Nehru Nagar, Siri Fort, Dwarka Sector 8 and Patparganj were some of the new hotspots flagged by CSE. Smaller NCR towns also recorded more intense and longer smog episodes this year. -- PTI

LIVE! Shinde admits 'tu tu main main' with Fadnavis

SC asks CBI to probe digital arrest scams nationwide

The Supreme Court has directed the CBI to conduct a pan-India investigation into digital arrest scams and questioned the RBI about its lack of AI usage in detecting and freezing accounts used by cybercriminals.

'Can give tips': PM's 'drama' jab at Oppn; Priyanka hits back

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the opposition for allegedly using Parliament as a platform for political theatrics and venting frustration after electoral defeats, particularly referencing the Bihar election results. He offered...

'Those sitting inside bite': Cong MP brings dog to Parl

Chowdhury, a self-confessed dog lover, has a few pets at home. Sources close to the MP said her driver was supposed to take the canine to a veterinarian after dropping her off at Parliament.

'Beef curry' at wedding reception triggers row in Aligarh

Two guests, Akash and Gaurav Kumar, objected to the label and tried to record a video on Sunday night at the party, leading to a fracas.

