'Take a peek outside': Priyanka takes swipe at Modi for 'enjoy weather' remark

Mon, 01 December 2025
18:29
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday slammed Narendra Modi's enjoy the weather remark, and wondered whether the prime minister was aware of what was happening in Delhi and around the country. 

The prime minister's remark ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament came at a time when winter had set in across parts of India, but the Congress linked it with the air pollution in several cities, particularly Delhi. You also enjoy the weather, Modi told reporters in Parliament in his customary remarks ahead of the Winter Session that commenced on Monday. 

The air quality in the national capital has remained in the very poor or severe categories for most days in November. 

"The prime minister is saying, enjoy the weather'. What weather should the people of Delhi enjoy? At least take a peek outside to see what is happening in the country," Priyanka told reporters when asked about Modi's remarks. 

Congress also took a swipe at the prime minister's remarks by posting memes on social media. -- PTI

