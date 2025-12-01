HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SP leader Ambika Chaudhary has narrow escape after car hits divider in UP

Mon, 01 December 2025
Share:
23:17
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ambika Chaudhary/ANI Photo
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ambika Chaudhary/ANI Photo
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ambika Chaudhary had a narrow escape on Monday after her car rammed into a divider in Ballia.

Chaudhary, who escaped unhurt, told PTI that he was on his way to the district headquarters when his car rammed into a divider near the Ballia railway station.

The impact damaged the car and injured his brother Sudhir, who was behind the wheel, while he and his security guard had a narrow escape, the former Uttar Pradesh minister said.

Chaudhary termed the incident a result of the administration's gross negligence.

The spot where the accident occurred was dark. A truck had previously crashed into the same divider, yet no lighting arrangements were made there, Chaudhary said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Rubaiyya Sayeed key kidnapping suspect held after 36 yrs
Rubaiyya Sayeed key kidnapping suspect held after 36 yrs

The CBI arrested Shafat Ahmed Shangloo, an absconder carrying a Rs 10 lakh reward, in connection with the 1989 kidnapping of Rubaiyya Sayeed. He is allegedly part of a conspiracy hatched by the banned JKLF.

When the home minister's daughter was kidnapped
When the home minister's daughter was kidnapped

'For a man who had just received news of his daughter's kidnapping, he showed no sign of anxiety or agitation.''Here is a cool customer, I thought to myself.''The only thing he said was, 'I would not have been so anxious had they...

LIVE! 'Will be good if India designates Hamas as terror group'
LIVE! 'Will be good if India designates Hamas as terror group'

Centre probes GPS spoofing after alerts from 7 airports
Centre probes GPS spoofing after alerts from 7 airports

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital is the country's busiest airport and RWY refers to runway.

BLOs, BJP delegation in face-off outside Kolkata CEO office
BLOs, BJP delegation in face-off outside Kolkata CEO office

A section of BLOs in West Bengal protested excessive workload during the SIR process, leading to clashes with BJP supporters outside the CEO's office. The protest highlights concerns over the enumeration exercise and accusations of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO