HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SIM-binding for messaging apps boosts security: COAI

Mon, 01 December 2025
Share:
18:35
image
Industry body COAI on Monday said Telecom Department's move mandating that messaging apps like WhatsApp will work only with an active SIM would bolster national security and safeguard citizens, and pledged telecom operators' commitment to supporting seamless implementation of the latest directive. 

Such continuous linkage ensures complete accountability and traceability for any activity undertaken by the SIM card and its associated communication app, "closing long-persistent gaps that have enabled anonymity and misuse", COAI said in a statement. 

"COAI welcomes and commends the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for taking a landmark step towards bolstering national security and safeguarding our citizens, by mandating SIM-binding for devices for app-based communication services," S P Kochhar, Director General of COAI, said in a statement. 

The comment from the apex body, whose members include Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, comes in the backdrop of directions by the government that would ensure app-based communication services, the likes of WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, and others, are continuously linked to a user's active SIM card.

All players providing app-based communication services in India have been asked to submit compliance reports to the DoT within 120 days from the issue of the directions (that came on November 28). The department warned that failure to comply with norms will attract action under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, and other applicable laws. 

The directive would impact how users access services of messaging apps, including WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Arattai, Snapchat, Sharechat, Jiochat, Josh, in India, since it means that these messaging services would only work if the SIM is present and active in the user's device. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt orders preloading smartphones with this app
LIVE! Govt orders preloading smartphones with this app

Govt ready for SIR debate, but no timeline: Rijiju to Oppn
Govt ready for SIR debate, but no timeline: Rijiju to Oppn

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated the government is open to discussing electoral reforms in the Rajya Sabha, urging the Opposition not to impose a timeline. Opposition parties staged a walkout after demanding an...

PM-led panel to pick CIC on Dec 10, govt tells SC
PM-led panel to pick CIC on Dec 10, govt tells SC

The Centre informed the Supreme Court that a panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet on December 10 to select and recommend names for the post of Chief Information Commissioner and information commissioners of the...

Mumbai bizwoman stripped, filmed at gunpoint in office
Mumbai bizwoman stripped, filmed at gunpoint in office

As per the FIR, the woman was called to the company's office, where she was allegedly assaulted and stripped.

I support those who...: Fadnavis on BJP-Shiv Sena Spat
I support those who...: Fadnavis on BJP-Shiv Sena Spat

The Sindhudurg police on Saturday registered an FIR against Nilesh Rane, an MLA of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, for "trespassing" into a BJP supporter's house. The Shiv Sena leader had 'raided' the BJP supporter's home and claimed to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO