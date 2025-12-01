HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex, Nifty close marginally lower after hitting fresh lifetime highs

Mon, 01 December 2025
16:08
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed marginally lower after hitting their fresh all-time highs on Monday due to profit-taking at higher levels and foreign fund outflows. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex pared early gains and closed 64.77 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 85,641.90. During the day, the benchmark jumped 452.35 points or 0.52 per cent to hit a record intra-day high of 86,159.02. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 27.20 points or 0.10 per cent to settle at 26,175.75. During the day, it climbed 122.85 points or 0.46 per cent to hit a lifetime high of 26,325.80. Markets faced correction at higher levels as expectations of an RBI rate cut this week faded following better-than-expected Q2 GDP growth, an expert said. 

Markets surged to their record highs as investor sentiment turned positive after India's economy grew at a higher-than-expected 8.2 per cent in July-September - recording the fastest pace in six quarters. Among Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Trent, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finserv were the major laggards. However, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Maruti, Bharat Electronics, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports and HCL Tech were among the gainers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shinde admits 'tu tu main main' with Fadnavis

SC asks CBI to probe digital arrest scams nationwide

The Supreme Court has directed the CBI to conduct a pan-India investigation into digital arrest scams and questioned the RBI about its lack of AI usage in detecting and freezing accounts used by cybercriminals.

'Can give tips': PM's 'drama' jab at Oppn; Priyanka hits back

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the opposition for allegedly using Parliament as a platform for political theatrics and venting frustration after electoral defeats, particularly referencing the Bihar election results. He offered...

'Those sitting inside bite': Cong MP brings dog to Parl

Chowdhury, a self-confessed dog lover, has a few pets at home. Sources close to the MP said her driver was supposed to take the canine to a veterinarian after dropping her off at Parliament.

'Beef curry' at wedding reception triggers row in Aligarh

Two guests, Akash and Gaurav Kumar, objected to the label and tried to record a video on Sunday night at the party, leading to a fracas.

