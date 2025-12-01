HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rupee falls 8 paise to close at 89.53 against US dollar

Mon, 01 December 2025
18:51
image
The rupee depreciated 8 paise to close at 89.53 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, fuelled by strong market demand for the American currency. 

Forex traders said the sustained weakness in the rupee is primarily attributable to a widening trade deficit, the delayed India-US trade deal, and limited central bank intervention. 

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 89.45, then lost its ground and fell to a record low of 89.79 (provisional) against the US dollar in intraday trade, down 34 paise over its previous close. 

The unit earlier logged its lifetime intraday low at 89.66 against the US dollar on November 21, when it had plunged 98 paise. 

At the end of trade on Monday, the rupee settled at 89.53 (provisional) against the greenback, down eight paise over its previous close. 

On Friday, the rupee dropped nine paise to settle at 89.45 against the US dollar. -- PTI

