Rubaiyya Sayeed abduction: CBI nabs suspect after 36 yrs

21:21

Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, then Union home minister, with daughter Dr Rubaiya after her release/File image





The person, identified as Shafat Ahmed Shanglu, is alleged to be a close confidant of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik.





According to officials, Shafat was allegedly an office bearer of the banned terror group and was handling the outfit's finances.





The CBI, along with the Jammu and Kashmir police, arrested Sahafat from his residence in the Nishat area in Srinagar after following the due legal process, the officials said.





Malik, who has been attending the court hearings through video-conferencing, has been identified by eyewitnesses, including Sayeed. -- PTI

After 36 years, the CBI on Monday arrested a person in connection with the sensational 1989 kidnapping of Rubaiyya Sayeed, the daughter of the then Union home minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, for allegedly being part of a conspiracy hatched by members of the banned JKLF terror group.