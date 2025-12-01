HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Real dogs sitting in Parliament: Renuka Chaudhary

Mon, 01 December 2025
Congress MP Renuka Chaudhary brought a dog, which she claimed to be a stray, into Parliament premises on Monday, dismissing any objections by other MPs, and claiming that the "real dogs are sitting in Parliament" and biting people every day. 

Chaudhary explained that she rescued the puppy while on her way to Parliament in the morning. She witnessed a scooter-car collision and noticed the puppy wandering near the road. To ensure the dog did not get hurt, she brought it along in her car. The dog remained inside the vehicle only and left shortly after the car dropped off the Congress MP.

"Is there any law? I was on my way. A scooter collided with a car. This little puppy was wandering on the road. I thought it would get hit by the wheel. So I picked it up, put it in the car, came to Parliament, and sent it back. The car left, and so did the dog. So what's the point of this discussion?" Chaudhary told ANI here. 

Without naming any MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Chaudhary took a jibe at the ruling party and said that the "real dogs are sitting in Parliament," and no discussion happens on that anyway. "The real ones who bite are sitting in Parliament. They run the government. We take care of a mute animal, and this has become a big issue and a topic of discussion. Does the government have nothing else to do? I sent the dog home and told them to keep it at home... We don't talk about those who sit in Parliament and bite us every day," she said. Meanwhile, the winter session of the Parliament, especially in Lok Sabha, saw repeated sloganeering and protests by Opposition MPs demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) across the country. 

While the Opposition raised the slogan of "vote chor, gaddi chod" in the House, MP Sandhya Rai, sitting on the Speaker's chair, adjourned the House till 2 PM. -- ANI

Chowdhury, a self-confessed dog lover, has a few pets at home. Sources close to the MP said her driver was supposed to take the canine to a veterinarian after dropping her off at Parliament.

