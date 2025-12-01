Rajasthan CID nabs Punjab man over spying for Pakistan

23:34





Prakash Singh alias Badal, a resident of Firozpur, was detained near a military establishment in the Ganganagar district and later arrested under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, they said.





Inspector general (Intelligence) Prafful Kumar informed that the CID had been monitoring suspected espionage activity linked to Pakistani intelligence agencies when Singh came under the scanner.





"During surveillance, it emerged that Prakash Singh was in contact with Pakistan's ISI through social media. He was gathering sensitive information linked to the army in Rajasthan, Punjab and Gujarat and sending it to a Pakistani handler," Kumar said.





Officials said Singh, 34, was spotted near the Sadulwali military station in Ganganagar on November 27.





A Border Intelligence team picked him up, and a preliminary check of his mobile phone showed active communication with foreign and Pakistani WhatsApp numbers. -- PTI

