Rajasthan CID nabs Punjab man over spying for Pakistan

Mon, 01 December 2025
23:34
image
Rajasthan's CID (Intelligence) has arrested a Punjab resident for allegedly collecting classified information related to the Indian Army and passing it to a Pakistani handler, officials said on Monday. 

Prakash Singh alias Badal, a resident of Firozpur, was detained near a military establishment in the Ganganagar district and later arrested under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, they said. 

Inspector general (Intelligence) Prafful Kumar informed that the CID had been monitoring suspected espionage activity linked to Pakistani intelligence agencies when Singh came under the scanner. 

"During surveillance, it emerged that Prakash Singh was in contact with Pakistan's ISI through social media. He was gathering sensitive information linked to the army in Rajasthan, Punjab and Gujarat and sending it to a Pakistani handler," Kumar said. 

Officials said Singh, 34, was spotted near the Sadulwali military station in Ganganagar on November 27. 

A Border Intelligence team picked him up, and a preliminary check of his mobile phone showed active communication with foreign and Pakistani WhatsApp numbers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Rubaiyya Sayeed key kidnapping suspect held after 36 yrs
Rubaiyya Sayeed key kidnapping suspect held after 36 yrs

The CBI arrested Shafat Ahmed Shangloo, an absconder carrying a Rs 10 lakh reward, in connection with the 1989 kidnapping of Rubaiyya Sayeed. He is allegedly part of a conspiracy hatched by the banned JKLF.

When the home minister's daughter was kidnapped
When the home minister's daughter was kidnapped

'For a man who had just received news of his daughter's kidnapping, he showed no sign of anxiety or agitation.''Here is a cool customer, I thought to myself.''The only thing he said was, 'I would not have been so anxious had they...

LIVE! India denies blocking Pak relief flight to Sri Lanka
LIVE! India denies blocking Pak relief flight to Sri Lanka

Govt makes Sanchar Saathi app mandatory on new handsets
Govt makes Sanchar Saathi app mandatory on new handsets

According to the direction dated November 28, all mobile phones that will be manufactured in India or imported after 90 days from the date of issuing of the order will need to have the app.

Ukraine's underwater drones hit 2 Russian oil tankers
Ukraine's underwater drones hit 2 Russian oil tankers

Ukraine claimed responsibility after explosions hit the vessels on Friday and Saturday.

