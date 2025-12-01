HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Raising issues not drama: Priyanka reacts to Modi

Mon, 01 December 2025
11:27
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "drama nahi, delivery" remark ahead of the winter session of the Parliament, asserting that raising and discussing issues in the houses is not drama but a core part of democratic functioning.

Speaking to reporters following PM Modi's address ahead of the 6th session of the 18th Lok Sabha and 269th Rajya Sabha, the Congress MP from Wayanad asserted that raising pressing public concerns like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and severe air pollution is the very purpose of Parliament.

"There are urgent issues. Election situation, SIR, and pollution are huge issues. Let us discuss them. What is the Parliament for? Let's discuss them. It's not drama. Speaking about issues, raising issues is not drama. Drama is not allowing discussions. Drama is not having a democratic discussion about issues that matter to the public," Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, according to sources, INDIA bloc parties have decided to raise the SIR issue in both Houses of Parliament today, with the parties unanimously agreeing that the SIR will be treated as the prime agenda and will be debated first during the ongoing Winter Session.

Priyanka Gandhi's remark comes at the backdrop of PM Modi's address ahead of the winter parliament session, calling on the opposition parties to focus on delivering a productive parliament session for the people.

Making a jibe at the Opposition, he said they appear "unsettled" due to the recent defeat in the Bihar elections, he called upon them to put aside differences and work for ensuring sound policy and laws are passed in parliament, in order to not repeat the washout of the monsoon session.

"I would request that everyone think about the issues at hand. There are a lot of places for doing drama; whoever wants to do drama can do it. Yaha drama nahi, delivery honi chahiye (There should be delivery here, no drama). Whoever wants to say slogans, the whole country is there; you have already said it during the defeat of Bihar elections. But here the emphasis should be on policy, not slogans," PM Modi said ahead of the winter parliament session.

"It is possible that negativity can work in politics but ultimately positive thinking is needed for nation building. Negativity should be kept aside and nation-building should be the focus," he added. -- ANI

