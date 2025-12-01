HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
PM is the biggest dramabaaz: Congress reacts

Mon, 01 December 2025
The Congress on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dubbing him the "biggest dramabaaz" after he accused the opposition of indulging in drama in Parliament.

In a statement on X, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that instead of addressing the real issue of people, Prime Minister Modi has once again made his 'dramebazi delivery". He said the reality is that the government has been continuously trampling parliamentary decorum and system for the past 11 years, and the long list of such instances is well-known.

"The BJP should now end this drama of distraction and engage in debate in Parliament on the real issues facing the people," Kharge said in his post. In his remarks before the start of Winter session, Modi said Parliament is not a place for drama, it is a place for delivery instead. 

Kharge said the truth is that the common man is struggling with unemployment, inflation, economic inequality, and the looting of the country's precious resources, while "those in power are playing the game of dramabazi in the arrogance of authority".

In the last Monsoon Session alone, at least 12 Bills were passed in haste, some in less than 15 minutes and some without any discussion at all. "The entire country has previously witnessed how you bulldozed anti-farmer black laws, GST, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and such bills through Parliament in a frantic rush," he said. -- PTI

