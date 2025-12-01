Oppn defeat must not turn into debate: PM on Parl session

10:51

"This winter session isn't just a ritual. India has lived democracy. The zeal and enthusiasm of democracy have been expressed time and again in such a way that faith in democracy continues to grow stronger."





The Winter Session of Parliament begins today and will continue till December 19.





"I urge all parties, in this winter session, that the panic of defeat should not become a ground for debate. As public representatives, we should handle the responsibility and expectations of the people of the country with utmost balance and responsibility, while thinking about the future.





"This session should focus on what this Parliament thinks about the country, what it wants to do for the country. The focus should be on these issues. The opposition should also fulfill its responsibility. They should raise such issues, strong issues. They should overcome the disappointment of defeat.





"And unfortunately, there are some parties that are unable to digest the defeat. And I was thinking that since so much time has passed since the Bihar results came, they might have calmed down a bit. But from what I heard yesterday, it seems that defeat has troubled them."





Modi says, "Whoever wants to do drama can do it. There should be delivery here and not drama...the emphasis should be on policy, not slogans."

PM Narendra Modi's address in front of Parliament House: