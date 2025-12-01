HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
NHRC notice to UP over threats to gangrape survivor

Mon, 01 December 2025
The National Human Rights Commission on Monday said it has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh police chief over reports alleging police inaction on "life threats" to a gangrape victim, who is a minor, after the arrest of four of the six perpetrators in Bulandshahr.

The NHRC has sought a detailed report on it in two weeks.

Reportedly, the police personnel also allegedly tried to stop the victim when she tried to meet the deputy inspector general of the Meerut Division to narrate her ordeal. 

He eventually heard her and ordered an inquiry, and attached the SHO of Khurja police station to the police line for "negligence", the NHRC said.

The rights panel in a statement said it has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report alleging police inaction on life threats to a gangrape victim, after the arrestof four of the six perpetrators in Khurja city of Bulandshahr district".

The Commission has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raises serious issues of violation of human rights of the girl.

Therefore, it has issued a notice to the director general of police of Uttar Pradesh, seeking a detailed report in two weeks, the NHRC said. -- PTI

