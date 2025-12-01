HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mumbai bizwoman stripped naked at gunpoint by pharma boss

Mon, 01 December 2025
A businesswoman in Mumbai was allegedly stripped naked and recorded at gunpoint, with a threat to release her photos and videos if she dared to speak up, reports NDTV. 

The woman has named Joy John Pascal Post, Managing Director and founder member of Franco-Indian Pharmaceuticals, in her complaint to the Mumbai police.

According to the complaint, the 51-year-old businesswoman was invited by Joy John Pascal Post to the office of the Franco-Indian Pharmaceuticals (FIPPL) under the pretext of a meeting. There, she was subjected to harassment and forced to remove her clothes at gunpoint.

