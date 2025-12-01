More cases registered for defaming complainant in Kerala Cong MLA rape case

23:55

Suspended Kerala Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil





The case was filed against the account holder using the name Jayaraj Bare'.





Police said the accused, on November 29, reposted a photograph of the complainantoriginally uploaded last year on Congress leader Sandeep G Warrier's pagewith the intent to defame her.





The FIR was lodged following a tip-off from the Cyber Operation Wing, which monitors social media posts targeting the complainant.





The case has been registered under Sections 72 (revealing identity of victim) and 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the Kerala Police Act.





Officials said the identity of the account holder has been confirmed and that his arrest will be recorded soon.





Meanwhile, a similar case was registered in Idukki district on Monday against another individual for allegedly defaming the survivor on social media.





Police added that additional accounts are under monitoring. PTI

The Cyber police in Kasargod on Monday registered a case against a Facebook user for allegedly defaming the woman who had filed the sexual assault complaint that led to MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil being booked, officials said.