Follow Rediff on:      
Mobile phone makers to pre-install Sanchar Saathi app

Mon, 01 December 2025
The Department of Telecom has directed manufacturers and importers of mobile handsets to ensure that its fraud reporting app Sanchar Saathi is pre-installed in all new devices within 90 days. 

According to the direction dated November 28, all mobile phones that will be manufactured in India or imported after 90 days from the date of issuing of the order will need to have the app. 

"The central government hereby directs every manufacturer and importer of mobile handsets that are intended for use in India ...from 90 days of issue of these instructions, ensure that the Sanchar Saathi mobile application, as specified by DoT, is pre-installed on all mobile handsets manufactured or imported for use in India," the order said. 

For all such devices that have already been manufactured and are in sales channels in India, the manufacturers and importers of mobile handsets will be required to push the app through software updates. 

"All manufacturers and importers of mobile handsets that are intended for use in India shall submit compliance reports to the DoT within 120 days from issue of these directions," the direction said. 

The app enables users to report International Mobile Equipment Identity number (IMEI)-related suspicious misuse and also to verify authenticity of IMEIs used in mobile devices. 

Tampering with telecom identifiers, including the 15-digit IMEI number of mobile phones, are non-bailable offences and can lead to imprisonment of up to three years, fines up to Rs 50 lakh, or both under the Telecommunications Act 2023. 

Telecom subscribers can also report about fraudulent calls, lost mobile phones etc through the app. -- PTI

