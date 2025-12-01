HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ministry of tourism inks pact with Netflix to promote tourism destinations

Mon, 01 December 2025
The ministry of tourism has entered into a "non-commercial" MoU with Netflix Entertainment Services India to promote the country's tourism destinations globally through cinematic storytelling, the government informed Parliament on Monday. 

The Memorandum of Understanding with the OTT platform includes promotion of natural landscape, cultural and heritage sites of the country, including the state of Gujarat, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha. 

He was asked whether the government has entered into a partnership with Netflix to promote tourism in India through visual storytelling and on-screen representation of destinations. 

"The ministry of tourism entered into a non-commercial memorandum of understanding with Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP with aim to promote Indian tourism destinations globally through cinematic storytelling. 

MoU with Netflix includes promotion of natural landscape, cultural and heritage sites of the country including the state of Gujarat," he said. 

In a separate query, the minsiter was asked the details of the list of schemes or initiatives and programmes undertaken by the government for promotion of rural homestays to increase tourism in rural areas across the country during the last five years. 

"The government has approved the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan (PMJUGA) for improving the socio-economic condition of tribal communities, and development of 1,000 homestays is a part of the scheme. 

The states can avail assistance of a maximum of Rs 5 crore for implementing 5-10 homestays per village in a village cluster of 5-6 villages, subject to eligibility as per the guidelines," he said. 

The states and UTs also promote homestays, including those located in rural areas, the government said. -- PTI

