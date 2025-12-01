HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Media stages walkout during NDA passing out parade

Mon, 01 December 2025
11:34
A post by the Pune Mirror on X: "For the first time in NDA's history, the media staged a walkout during the Passing Out Parade after being denied proper access and dismissed by officials. Journalists from the Pune Union of Working Journalists (PUWJ) protested against the disrespect shown despite decades of consistent, positive coverage of the Academy's milestones.

"A formal complaint is now being sent to the CDS, MoD, CMO, and the NDA Commandant, demanding accountability and restoration of the mutual respect that has long existed between the NDA and the press."

LIVE! PM is the biggest dramabaaz: Congress reacts

'Can give tips': PM's 'drama' jab at Oppn; Priyanka hits back

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the opposition for allegedly using Parliament as a platform for political theatrics and venting frustration after electoral defeats, particularly referencing the Bihar election results. He offered...

Man murders wife, posts selfie with body as WhatsApp status

The 28-year-old woman, police said, was working at a private firm in Coimbatore, and was living in a private women's hostel following separation from her husband. She hailed from Tharuvai near Melapalayam in the southern district of...

Drama at UP wedding as bride elopes with lover after Varmala

Police said, when the two families got to know that the woman had fled with a local youth, her father called the man on the phone. The bride spoke to him directly and conveyed that she wished to marry her lover and live with him.

Breakfast meet round 2: Now, Sidda to visit Shivakumar's home

The development is seen as a move by the high command to pause the leadership tussle between the two, and signals Siddaramaiah's continuation as the CM for time being, especially ahead of the legislature session from December 8.

