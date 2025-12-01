Many Bihar Oppn MLAs in touch with NDA, claims Chirag Paswan

09:06

Union minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday claimed that "a number of MLAs" of the opposition Mahagathbandhan in Bihar were in touch with the ruling NDA which has retained power in the state with a brute majority.





Paswan, who heads Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), made the remark in response to a query from journalists who asked him about the rumours that at least four MLAs of the Congress, which won only six seats in the recently held assembly polls, were in touch with the JD-U, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.





The Hajipur MP said, "I cannot say about any specific party but many opposition MLAs are in touch with the NDA. They feel that it is only in this coalition, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that they can serve the people."





However, state Congress president Rajesh Ram, who, incidentally, lost his own seat in the elections, bristled at the claim of Paswan.





"This has been a narrative that always does the rounds whenever elections are held. We heard similar things in 2020, but all our 19 MLAs remained with the party," he said.





Nonetheless, Paswan claimed that there is a growing disenchantment with the opposition which does nothing constructive and does not let the government work.





"This has been noticed during every session of the Parliament. We anticipate similar behaviour in the session beginning tomorrow when, incidentally, the session of the state assembly is also going to commence," he said.





Notably, in the assembly elections, the NDA bagged 202 out of the assembly's 243 seats, and while the BJP emerged as the single largest party with a tally of 89, followed by JD-U's 85, the LJPRV also put up its best ever performance, with 19 out of its 28 candidates tasting victories, two of whom have been rewarded with ministerial berths. -- PTI