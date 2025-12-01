HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
LS adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protests over SIR

Mon, 01 December 2025
12:36
File pic
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday amid Opposition protests demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. 

The first day of the Winter Session, which will have 15 sittings, saw two adjournments till 2 pm. The proceedings went on for around 12 minutes after the House reconvened at 12 noon following an earlier adjournment. Several Opposition members trooped into the Well shouting slogans and protesting over SIR, as they have been demanding a debate on the issue. During the 12 minutes of the Zero Hour, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced three bills besides tabling supplementary demands for grants for 2025-2026. 

Two bills to levy excise duty on tobacco and tobacco products, as well as a new cess on the manufacture of pan masala, were introduced. They are the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025. -- PTI

LIVE! PM is the biggest dramabaaz: Congress reacts
'Can give tips': PM's 'drama' jab at Oppn; Priyanka hits back
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the opposition for allegedly using Parliament as a platform for political theatrics and venting frustration after electoral defeats, particularly referencing the Bihar election results. He offered...

Man murders wife, posts selfie with body as WhatsApp status
The 28-year-old woman, police said, was working at a private firm in Coimbatore, and was living in a private women's hostel following separation from her husband. She hailed from Tharuvai near Melapalayam in the southern district of...

Drama at UP wedding as bride elopes with lover after Varmala
Police said, when the two families got to know that the woman had fled with a local youth, her father called the man on the phone. The bride spoke to him directly and conveyed that she wished to marry her lover and live with him.

Breakfast meet round 2: Now, Sidda to visit Shivakumar's home
The development is seen as a move by the high command to pause the leadership tussle between the two, and signals Siddaramaiah's continuation as the CM for time being, especially ahead of the legislature session from December 8.

