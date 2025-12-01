Leopard cub found dead in MP; half-eaten carcass suggests infighting

21:37

The carcass was found in compartment number PF 356 under Machkheta Beat of Manpur Buffer Range, after which a team of rangers visited the spot with a dog squad, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve field director Dr Anupam Sahay said.





"Leopard and tiger footprints were found at the site. Only the cub's head, tail, leg portion, and some intestines were recovered, so it appears the remaining part of the carcass may have been eaten by a tiger or some other wild animal. Post mortem was conducted and the carcass cremated as per guidelines," he said.





It is unclear if the cub is male of female, the official said. A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act, Sahay added. -- PTI

