KIIFB CEO rejects ED's charges of FEMA violation in Masala Bond issue

22:43

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan





The allegations in the Enforcement Directorate's show cause notice are based on false figures, misrepresentation of facts, and a flawed understanding of applicable regulations, he said in a Facebook post.





"As CEO, I wish to state categorically and unequivocally that KIIFB has not violated any provision of FEMA or any other law. The deployment of Masala Bond proceeds has been lawful, proper, and in service of Kerala's infrastructure development," Abraham said.





Earlier in the day, the ED officials confirmed that show cause notices were served to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former finance minister T M Thomas Issac and the CM's chief principal secretary and Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board CEO Abraham in the Masala Bond case.





The notice, which does not require a personal appearance, was issued about 10-12 days ago by the federal probe agency under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).





Abraham said the ED notices to the CM, Isaac and himself pertain to the deployment of funds from KIIFB's Masala Bond issued in 2019, specifically alleging violations of the FEMA in the use of Rs 466 crore for land purchase.





The deployment of these funds has been carried out in strict compliance with all applicable regulations, including the Reserve Bank of India's External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) guidelines and FEMA provisions as applicable from time to time, he claimed.





"Every rupee has been accounted for, audited, and deployed for legitimate infrastructure development," he said. -- PTI

KIIFB CEO KM Abraham on Monday clarified on the notice served by the ED in the Masala Bond case and said the board has not violated any provision of FEMA or any other law.