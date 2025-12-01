HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

KIIFB CEO rejects ED's charges of FEMA violation in Masala Bond issue

Mon, 01 December 2025
Share:
22:43
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
KIIFB CEO KM Abraham on Monday clarified on the notice served by the ED in the Masala Bond case and said the board has not violated any provision of FEMA or any other law. 

The allegations in the Enforcement Directorate's show cause notice are based on false figures, misrepresentation of facts, and a flawed understanding of applicable regulations, he said in a Facebook post. 

"As CEO, I wish to state categorically and unequivocally that KIIFB has not violated any provision of FEMA or any other law. The deployment of Masala Bond proceeds has been lawful, proper, and in service of Kerala's infrastructure development," Abraham said. 

Earlier in the day, the ED officials confirmed that show cause notices were served to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former finance minister T M Thomas Issac and the CM's chief principal secretary and Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board CEO Abraham in the Masala Bond case. 

The notice, which does not require a personal appearance, was issued about 10-12 days ago by the federal probe agency under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). 

Abraham said the ED notices to the CM, Isaac and himself pertain to the deployment of funds from KIIFB's Masala Bond issued in 2019, specifically alleging violations of the FEMA in the use of Rs 466 crore for land purchase. 

The deployment of these funds has been carried out in strict compliance with all applicable regulations, including the Reserve Bank of India's External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) guidelines and FEMA provisions as applicable from time to time, he claimed. 

"Every rupee has been accounted for, audited, and deployed for legitimate infrastructure development," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Rubaiyya Sayeed key kidnapping suspect held after 36 yrs
Rubaiyya Sayeed key kidnapping suspect held after 36 yrs

The CBI arrested Shafat Ahmed Shangloo, an absconder carrying a Rs 10 lakh reward, in connection with the 1989 kidnapping of Rubaiyya Sayeed. He is allegedly part of a conspiracy hatched by the banned JKLF.

When the home minister's daughter was kidnapped
When the home minister's daughter was kidnapped

'For a man who had just received news of his daughter's kidnapping, he showed no sign of anxiety or agitation.''Here is a cool customer, I thought to myself.''The only thing he said was, 'I would not have been so anxious had they...

LIVE! 'Will be good if India designates Hamas as terror group'
LIVE! 'Will be good if India designates Hamas as terror group'

Centre probes GPS spoofing after alerts from 7 airports
Centre probes GPS spoofing after alerts from 7 airports

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital is the country's busiest airport and RWY refers to runway.

BLOs, BJP delegation in face-off outside Kolkata CEO office
BLOs, BJP delegation in face-off outside Kolkata CEO office

A section of BLOs in West Bengal protested excessive workload during the SIR process, leading to clashes with BJP supporters outside the CEO's office. The protest highlights concerns over the enumeration exercise and accusations of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO