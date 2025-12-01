HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kharge mentions Dhankar, tells RS chair: 'Be fair...'

Mon, 01 December 2025
13:05
image
Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday assured Chairman CP Radhakrishnan of cooperation from the Congress party in the smooth conduct of the House, as he also urged him to treat the Opposition and Treasury benches equally. 

As the Rajya Sabha members felicitated the Vice President, who is also the Chairman of the Upper House, on his first day in the Chair, Kharge also remembered Radhakrishnan's predecessor, former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, triggering protests from the treasury benches. 

Welcoming the Chairman on behalf of the Opposition parties, Kharge said the Congress "staunchly stands by Constitutional values and time-honoured Parliamentary traditions... be assured of our cooperation in the conduct of proceedings". 

"Fair and impartial conduct of proceedings, providing just opportunity to members of each party, is essential for credibility of this office," Kharge said. He referred to Dhankhar, who had resigned from the post of Vice-President on July 21 over health issues. 

"I am constrained to refer to your predecessor's unexpected and sudden exit from the office of Chairman Rajya... I was disheartened that this House did not get an opportunity to give him a farewell," he said, triggering protests from the treasury benches. Kharge urged the Chairman to ensure a balance between the Treasury and Opposition sides. 

"Better if you keep a balance between both sides. I wish you a successful term," he said. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the Leader of Opposition for mentioning Dhankhar's resignation on the "solemn occasion". "Why did the honourable Leader of Opposition refer to a case which was not necessary to be raised at this moment..." Rijiju said. --  PTI

