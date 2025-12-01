Job creation falls to 21-month low in India

12:29





The report also highlighted that the moderation was visible across several key indicators. Growth in new orders, output, purchasing activity and employment all expanded, but these increases were the slowest since February.





Manufacturers adjusted their hiring and purchasing activity in response to the slowdown in new order growth, which saw its weakest upturn since February. It also mentioned that the employment continued to expand, but at the softest pace in the current 21-month period marking a notable cooling in labour market momentum.





It stated "employment expanded at the softest pace in the current 21-month period of uninterrupted growth". Output followed a similar pattern, expanding at a sharp pace but still the weakest since February. While some companies reported that new business growth and efficiency gains supported their production levels, others said that subdued demand for certain products constrained output at their units. -- ANI

The domestic manufacturing sector saw a slowdown in November as the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) eased to 56.6, down from 59.2 in October, according to the manufacturing PMI data released by HSBC. Although the latest reading remains comfortably above the neutral mark of 50.0 and the long-run average of 54.2, it marks the slowest improvement in operating conditions since February.