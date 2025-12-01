HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Is Madhuri Dixit joining politics?

Mon, 01 December 2025
Share:
14:05
image
Bollywood's Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit has finally addressed the long-running speculation about her potential entry into politics, firmly stating that she believes she is "not made for politics." 

Rumours surrounding her political debut first intensified last year when reports claimed that the actor might contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Although the development never materialised, speculation continued to follow her in multiple interviews and public appearances. 

In a recent conversation with ANI, the 'Devdas' actress explained why she does not see herself stepping into politics, emphasising that her personality and aspirations align more strongly with creative expression than electoral responsibilities. 

Speaking candidly, Madhuri Dixit said she does not believe she is suited for politics and elaborated on the role she feels most comfortable playing, as an artist who can influence and inspire through her work. 

"I don't know. I don't think I'm made for politics. I'm made for being an artist and creating an impact in that sense, you know, creating awareness or, you know, sharing my thoughts or helping people. You know, that's how I see myself in that kind of scenario." 

"I've never really, it has not been one of my ambitions to be in politics, or I don't see myself there," she further added. Madhuri, who has been an enduring icon of Indian cinema with films like 'Tezaab', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', 'Dil To Pagal Hai' and 'Devdas', also noted that the influence she can create as an artist feels more meaningful and natural to her than a political platform. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Is Madhuri Dixit joining politics?
LIVE! Is Madhuri Dixit joining politics?

Uproar in Parl as Kharge raises Dhankhar's 'sudden exit'
Uproar in Parl as Kharge raises Dhankhar's 'sudden exit'

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge assured Chairman CP Radhakrishnan of cooperation from the Congress party in the smooth conduct of the House, while also urging him to treat the Opposition and Treasury benches equally....

'Can give tips': PM's 'drama' jab at Oppn; Priyanka hits back
'Can give tips': PM's 'drama' jab at Oppn; Priyanka hits back

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the opposition for allegedly using Parliament as a platform for political theatrics and venting frustration after electoral defeats, particularly referencing the Bihar election results. He offered...

Jadavpur Univ row: Students rename Kolkata after Maoist leader
Jadavpur Univ row: Students rename Kolkata after Maoist leader

An ultra-Left students' outfit, RSF, has triggered a row by symbolically naming the venue of its state conference after Maoist leaders killed by security forces. The conference was held at Jadavpur University.

Man murders wife, posts selfie with body as WhatsApp status
Man murders wife, posts selfie with body as WhatsApp status

The 28-year-old woman, police said, was working at a private firm in Coimbatore, and was living in a private women's hostel following separation from her husband. She hailed from Tharuvai near Melapalayam in the southern district of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO