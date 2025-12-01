HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IAF evacuates over 300 Indians stranded in Cyclone-hit Sri Lanka

Mon, 01 December 2025
Share:
09:37
image
The Indian Air Force has evacuated over 300 Indian nationals stranded in Sri Lanka due to Cyclone Ditwah and brought them to the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

IAF aircraft operated from Colombo to Thiruvananthapuram reached here by 7.30 pm on Sunday, a Defence spokesman said.

According to the Defence spokesperson, IAF's IL-76 and C-130J heavy lift carriers, which were used to deliver rescue material and NDRF teams to the island nation, were used for the evacuation of stranded passengers.

IAF continues to extend critical Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support to the people of Sri Lanka as part of Operation Sagar Bandhu, following the severe humanitarian impact caused by recent natural calamities in the region, a press release said.

Conducting multiple missions, IAF helicopters have airlifted a total of 57 Sri Lankan Army personnel from Diyathalawa Army Camp and Colombo to Kotmale.

Kotmale is the landslide-affected area in the central province of Sri Lanka, which is totally cut off by road.

A hybrid mission was undertaken by the IAF, wherein Garud Commandos were dropped near the stranded civilians and then guided to pre-identified landing sites, where they were picked up by the helicopter crew, the spokesperson said.

"A total of 55 civilians, which included Indians, foreign nationals and Sri Lankan survivors, were successfully evacuated to Colombo. Operating round the clock, the two Indian helicopters have flown more than 12 sorties for the rescue operations till now," the release added. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! ED issues notice to Kerala CM in Masala Bond case
LIVE! ED issues notice to Kerala CM in Masala Bond case

Will D K Shivakumar Go The Sachin Pilot Way?
Will D K Shivakumar Go The Sachin Pilot Way?

Even if D K Shivakumar wanted to oust Siddaramaiah, whose support would he take?<br>The shrewd politician that he is, Siddaramaiah figured his rival had no option but to lump it, points out Aditi Phadnis.

Winter session set for nuclear reforms push, SIR row
Winter session set for nuclear reforms push, SIR row

The winter session of Parliament is set to begin with the government prioritizing its reforms agenda, including a bill to open the civil nuclear sector to private players. The opposition is expected to raise concerns about electoral roll...

Will White-Collar Terror Be the New Normal?
Will White-Collar Terror Be the New Normal?

9 accused individuals have held white-collar job positions since 2017.

My partner and son...: Elon Musk reveals his Indian connection
My partner and son...: Elon Musk reveals his Indian connection

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk revealed that his partner Shivon Zilis is half-Indian and that one of their children's middle name is 'Sekhar' after Nobel laureate Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO