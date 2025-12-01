HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Govt says 15 fugitive economic offenders owe Rs 58K cr to banks

Mon, 01 December 2025
Share:
20:26
image
As many as 15 individuals, including Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, have been declared as Fugitive Economic Offenders who collectively owe over Rs 58,000 crore to banks, Parliament was informed on Monday. 

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said as on October 31, 15 persons have been declared as Fugitive Economic Offenders by the Special Court, FEOA under the provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 (FEOA). 

Of this, nine persons are linked to large-scale financial frauds committed against public sector banks. 

Two fugitive economic offenders have negotiated a loan settlement under One Time Settlement, he added. 

These 15 offenders together owe Rs 26,645 crore as principal loan amount to the banks, while the interest component is Rs 31,437 crore. 

Taken together, these fugitive economic offenders owe Rs 58,082 crore to the 12 state-owned banks, including PNB, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, UCO Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank and Indian Bank. 

About Rs 19,187 crore have been recovered from them till October 31. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rubaiyya Sayeed abduction: CBI nabs suspect after 36 yrs
LIVE! Rubaiyya Sayeed abduction: CBI nabs suspect after 36 yrs

Centre probes GPS spoofing after alerts from 7 airports
Centre probes GPS spoofing after alerts from 7 airports

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital is the country's busiest airport and RWY refers to runway.

BLOs, BJP delegation in face-off outside Kolkata CEO office
BLOs, BJP delegation in face-off outside Kolkata CEO office

A section of BLOs in West Bengal protested excessive workload during the SIR process, leading to clashes with BJP supporters outside the CEO's office. The protest highlights concerns over the enumeration exercise and accusations of...

About 120 terrorists waiting at launch pads across LoC: BSF
About 120 terrorists waiting at launch pads across LoC: BSF

He added that the BSF, working with the Army, had neutralised eight terrorists in four infiltration attempts in 2025.

Ready to give tips': Modi's 'drama' jab at Oppn
Ready to give tips': Modi's 'drama' jab at Oppn

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the opposition for allegedly using Parliament as a platform for political theatrics and venting frustration after electoral defeats, particularly referencing the Bihar election results. He offered...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO