Govt says 15 fugitive economic offenders owe Rs 58K cr to banks

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said as on October 31, 15 persons have been declared as Fugitive Economic Offenders by the Special Court, FEOA under the provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 (FEOA).





Of this, nine persons are linked to large-scale financial frauds committed against public sector banks.





Two fugitive economic offenders have negotiated a loan settlement under One Time Settlement, he added.





These 15 offenders together owe Rs 26,645 crore as principal loan amount to the banks, while the interest component is Rs 31,437 crore.





Taken together, these fugitive economic offenders owe Rs 58,082 crore to the 12 state-owned banks, including PNB, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, UCO Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank and Indian Bank.





About Rs 19,187 crore have been recovered from them till October 31. -- PTI

