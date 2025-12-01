HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Flamingo season begins with flock sightings at Thane creek, Navi Mumbai lake

Mon, 01 December 2025
Share:
19:10
File image
File image
The first flock of flamingos of the season have arrived in Thane creek area, senior bird researcher Mrugank Prabhu said on Monday. 

The presence of 300 greater flamingos have already been recorded in Thane Creek, while early fly overs have been sighted at DPS lake in Nerul, Prabhu said. 

Though numbers remain modest, larger flocks are expected soon, range forest officer Prashant Bahadure said. 

Their arrival at Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, though slightly delayed this year, has revived hopes of a strong migratory phase, officials said. 

NatConnect Foundation director BN Kumar said the state government must urgently issue the gazette notification declaring DPS lake as a conservation reserve. 

The proposal in this regard was approved earlier this year by the the State Wildlife Board. 

Sandeep Sareen of Navi Mumbai Environmental Preservation Society urged citizens to wholeheartedly welcome the "pink guests" while demanding stricter safeguards for their fragile habitats. 

As per environmentalists, the flamingos are not merely a visual treat but vital partners sustaining Mumbai's threatened mudflats and creeks. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mobile phone makers to pre-install Sanchar Saathi app
LIVE! Mobile phone makers to pre-install Sanchar Saathi app

SC asks CBI to probe digital arrest scams nationwide
SC asks CBI to probe digital arrest scams nationwide

The Supreme Court has directed the CBI to conduct a pan-India investigation into digital arrest scams and questioned the RBI about its lack of AI usage in detecting and freezing accounts used by cybercriminals.

BJP's Prem Kumar set to be elected Bihar assembly speaker
BJP's Prem Kumar set to be elected Bihar assembly speaker

Veteran BJP leader Prem Kumar has filed his nomination for the post of assembly Speaker in Bihar. With the NDA holding a majority, his election is likely.

HC asks CBFC to consider all objections to 'Dhurandhar'
HC asks CBFC to consider all objections to 'Dhurandhar'

The Delhi High Court has directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to consider the objections of the parents of Major Mohit Sharma, a martyr, before certifying the film 'Dhurandhar'. The film's release is scheduled for...

Mumbai bizwoman stripped, filmed at gunpoint in office
Mumbai bizwoman stripped, filmed at gunpoint in office

As per the FIR, the woman was called to the company's office, where she was allegedly assaulted and stripped.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO