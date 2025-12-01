HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

ED raids Maharashtra-based Trust, Yemeni national in FCRA case

Mon, 01 December 2025
Share:
18:26
image
The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted searches at a dozen locations in connection with an FCRA "violation" case against a Maharashtra-based Trust, officials said. 

The raids were undertaken at premises located in the Nandurbar district and in Mumbai in the case of Jamia Islamia Ishatul Uloom (JIIU) Trust, a Yemeni citizen Al-Khadami Khaled Ibrahim Saleh and others, they said. 

The ED investigation is being conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). 

The probe stems from an FIR filed by Nandurbar police (Akkalkuwa police station) and a subsequent chargesheet filed by it against the accused in April this year. 

The ministry of home affairs, vide its order dated 15.07.2024, cancelled the registration certificate under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) of the Trust after finding that it was "involved" in channelising foreign contribution funds to other non-FCRA registered NGO, the officials said. 

Kirit Somaiya, a former BJP MP from Maharashtra, posted a message on social media platform X saying he welcomed the raids and alleged that the trustees undertook "non-transparent transactions through shell companies". -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt orders preloading smartphones with this app
LIVE! Govt orders preloading smartphones with this app

Govt ready for SIR debate, but no timeline: Rijiju to Oppn
Govt ready for SIR debate, but no timeline: Rijiju to Oppn

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated the government is open to discussing electoral reforms in the Rajya Sabha, urging the Opposition not to impose a timeline. Opposition parties staged a walkout after demanding an...

PM-led panel to pick CIC on Dec 10, govt tells SC
PM-led panel to pick CIC on Dec 10, govt tells SC

The Centre informed the Supreme Court that a panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet on December 10 to select and recommend names for the post of Chief Information Commissioner and information commissioners of the...

Mumbai bizwoman stripped, filmed at gunpoint in office
Mumbai bizwoman stripped, filmed at gunpoint in office

As per the FIR, the woman was called to the company's office, where she was allegedly assaulted and stripped.

I support those who...: Fadnavis on BJP-Shiv Sena Spat
I support those who...: Fadnavis on BJP-Shiv Sena Spat

The Sindhudurg police on Saturday registered an FIR against Nilesh Rane, an MLA of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, for "trespassing" into a BJP supporter's house. The Shiv Sena leader had 'raided' the BJP supporter's home and claimed to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO