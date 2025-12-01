ED raids Maharashtra-based Trust, Yemeni national in FCRA case

18:26





The raids were undertaken at premises located in the Nandurbar district and in Mumbai in the case of Jamia Islamia Ishatul Uloom (JIIU) Trust, a Yemeni citizen Al-Khadami Khaled Ibrahim Saleh and others, they said.





The ED investigation is being conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).





The probe stems from an FIR filed by Nandurbar police (Akkalkuwa police station) and a subsequent chargesheet filed by it against the accused in April this year.





The ministry of home affairs, vide its order dated 15.07.2024, cancelled the registration certificate under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) of the Trust after finding that it was "involved" in channelising foreign contribution funds to other non-FCRA registered NGO, the officials said.





Kirit Somaiya, a former BJP MP from Maharashtra, posted a message on social media platform X saying he welcomed the raids and alleged that the trustees undertook "non-transparent transactions through shell companies". -- PTI

