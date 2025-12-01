Drama nahi, delivery; Nara nahi, neeti: PM to Oppn

11:06





Making a jibe at the the Opposition, he said they appear "unsettled," due to the recent defeat in the Bihar elections, he called upon them to put aside differences and work for ensuring sound policy and laws are passed in parliament, in order to not repeat the washout of the monsoon session.





"I would request that everyone thinks about the issues at hand. There is a lot of place for doing drama, whoever wants to do drama can do it. Yaha drama nahi, delivery honi chahiye (There should delivery here, no drama). Whoever wants to say slogans, the whole country is there, you have already said it during the defeat of Bihar elections. But here the emphasis should be on policy, not slogans," PM Modi said ahead of the winter parliament session.





"It is possible that negativity can work in politics but ultimately positive thinking is needed for nation building. Negativity should be kept aside and nation building should be the focus," he added.





Calling on the Opposition to raise relevant and strong issues, he said that he felt the parties could have gotten over their recent defeat in Bihar, but clearly they are still unsettled.





"The opposition should also raise strong, relevant issues in Parliament. They should come out of being upset (from their election defeat) and participate. I thought that it has been a long time since Bihar elections, so they would have composed themselves, but yesterday it seemed that defeat has clearly affected them," he said.





He further urged all parties that the winter session should not become a battleground for frustration born out of defeat, nor should it turn into an arena for arrogance born out of victory. "This session should focus on issues like what Parliament is thinking for the country, what Parliament wants to do for the country, and what Parliament is going to do for the country. The opposition should also fulfill its responsibility and raise strong issues in the discussion," PM Modi said. -- ANI

