Follow Rediff on:      
Cutting-edge technologies eluding Navy, says Admiral Tripathi

Mon, 01 December 2025
17:34
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi on Monday said cutting-edge technologies such as propulsion systems, aero engines and niche underwater capabilities, among others, are eluding the Indian Navy and urged students to help it overcome these inadequacies. 

Admiral Tripathi was delivering the General B.C. Joshi Memorial Lecture on the topic, "Shaping India's Future Through Sea Power and Self-Reliance An Indian Naval Perspective", organised by the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "....Navy led 198 innovations at Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) programme. About 35 per cent of the 565 challenges, reflecting our requirements and credibility of our innovation, however, while we have made significant progress in developing several capabilities, some cutting-edge technologies continue to elude us even today," he said. 

He listed propulsion systems for ships and submarines, aero engines, niche underwater capabilities, high-end weapon systems, hypersonics and large and cruise systems as some of these technologies. Admiral Tripathi said this is the area where young students and researchers can help the Navy overcome these inadequacies.

"We are working with defence industries parallely as co-developers and co-collaborators," he said. Quoting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Chief of Naval Staff said that with every ship and submarine built, a new job is created, and with every engine, a new skill is created and with every indigenous system, India's dependency is decreasing. PTI

