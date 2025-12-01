CM Revanth Reddy likely to kick off friendly football match with Lionel Messi

22:33

Argentina's Lionel Messi/File image





Official sources on Monday said details of the event would be finalised in a few days.





The match, to be organised as part of the Congress government's celebrations to mark its second anniversary, would take place at the Uppal stadium in Hyderabad.





Reddy, an avid football fan and player, is likely to begin the match by kicking the ball.





Gearing up for the event, the CM practiced for the event at the MCRHRD Institute Ground here on Monday night, official sources said.





Clad in a football player's attire, Reddy participated in a rigorous practice session.





He also practised on Sunday night with a group of players. Reddy had played a friendly football match with the students at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) here last year. -- PTI

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is expected to kick off a friendly football match to be attended by legend Lionel Messi during his visit to Hyderabad on December 13.