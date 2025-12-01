51 Bangladeshi infiltrators detected in Odisha, 49 deported: CM Majhi

19:39





In a written reply to BJD legislator Goutam Buddha Das, Majhi said, "Since the new government came to power, a total of 51 Bangladeshis have been identified in various districts of the state."





The BJP government led by Majhi assumed office on June 12, 2024.





Out of the identified infiltrators, 49 were repatriated, while cases were registered against two others one in Ganjam and another in Kandhamal for obtaining Indian passports using fake documents, and they were sent to judicial custody, the CM added.





According to Majhi's statement, 24 Bangladeshi infiltrators from Urban Police District-Bhubaneswar in Khurda district, 15 from UPD-Cuttack, six from Ganjam district, three from Kandhamal and one from Koraput district were deported following a legal process.





In another statement to the Assembly, Majhi said his government has formed a Special Task Force to identify, detain and deport illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, following the instructions from the Union ministry of home affairs. -- PTI

