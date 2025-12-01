HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

51 Bangladeshi infiltrators detected in Odisha, 49 deported: CM Majhi

Mon, 01 December 2025
Share:
19:39
image
The Odisha government has identified 51 Bangladeshi infiltrators in various districts since the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in the state, and 49 of them have been deported, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi told the Assembly on Monday. 

In a written reply to BJD legislator Goutam Buddha Das, Majhi said, "Since the new government came to power, a total of 51 Bangladeshis have been identified in various districts of the state." 

The BJP government led by Majhi assumed office on June 12, 2024. 

Out of the identified infiltrators, 49 were repatriated, while cases were registered against two others one in Ganjam and another in Kandhamal for obtaining Indian passports using fake documents, and they were sent to judicial custody, the CM added. 

According to Majhi's statement, 24 Bangladeshi infiltrators from Urban Police District-Bhubaneswar in Khurda district, 15 from UPD-Cuttack, six from Ganjam district, three from Kandhamal and one from Koraput district were deported following a legal process. 

In another statement to the Assembly, Majhi said his government has formed a Special Task Force to identify, detain and deport illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, following the instructions from the Union ministry of home affairs. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mobile phone makers to pre-install Sanchar Saathi app
LIVE! Mobile phone makers to pre-install Sanchar Saathi app

SC asks CBI to probe digital arrest scams nationwide
SC asks CBI to probe digital arrest scams nationwide

The Supreme Court has directed the CBI to conduct a pan-India investigation into digital arrest scams and questioned the RBI about its lack of AI usage in detecting and freezing accounts used by cybercriminals.

BJP's Prem Kumar set to be elected Bihar assembly speaker
BJP's Prem Kumar set to be elected Bihar assembly speaker

Veteran BJP leader Prem Kumar has filed his nomination for the post of assembly Speaker in Bihar. With the NDA holding a majority, his election is likely.

HC asks CBFC to consider all objections to 'Dhurandhar'
HC asks CBFC to consider all objections to 'Dhurandhar'

The Delhi High Court has directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to consider the objections of the parents of Major Mohit Sharma, a martyr, before certifying the film 'Dhurandhar'. The film's release is scheduled for...

Mumbai bizwoman stripped, filmed at gunpoint in office
Mumbai bizwoman stripped, filmed at gunpoint in office

As per the FIR, the woman was called to the company's office, where she was allegedly assaulted and stripped.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO