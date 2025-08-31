HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Yusuf Pathan, Lalitesh Tripathi reach Patna to represent TMC in 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

Sun, 31 August 2025
23:58
File image
File image
TMC leaders Yusuf Pathan and Lalitesh Tripathi on Sunday reached Patna to represent the party in the concluding leg of the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar on September 1. 

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' will culminate with a procession in Bihar's capital on Monday. 

"Tomorrow (Monday), we will represent TMC at the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. This is the country's biggest issue at the moment. We will take the message of our leader Mamata Banerjee to the common people. 'Vote chori' (stealing of votes) is one of the biggest issues at the moment, and we are going to take it to every region. This is our responsibility," Tripathi told reporters at the Kolkata airport. 

Pathan, the former Indian cricketer, echoed Tripathi. Both the Congress and the TMC are part of the opposition bloc -- INDIA -- at the national level. 

The yatra, launched by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on August 17, aims to highlight the alleged assault on people's right to vote through the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. 

The opposition parties have been alleging that the deletion of names of 65 lakh people from the draft electoral rolls published as part of the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise was an "assault" on their right to vote. -- PTI

