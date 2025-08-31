Women journalists allege harassment at Maratha protest venue

23:47





The journalists' body also made it clear that if such incidents continued, the media would boycott the agitation.





In a letter addressed to Jarange, the association said that while journalists had been covering his movement for the past several days, instances of misbehaviour, including attempts to obstruct women journalists from performing their duties, had surfaced.





The association urged Jarange to intervene and ensure that the media was not disrespected.





Reacting strongly, BJP MLC and the party's state women's wing president, Chitra Wagh, criticised the alleged behaviour.





"Can those who misbehave with women journalists be called the disciples of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj? They are the daughters of Maharashtra. Had Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj been alive, he would have punished those indulging in such behaviour," she said.





Wagh further added, "What is this talk that village boys are used to such behaviour? Please do not invoke the names of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mata Jijau, who are revered across the nation. Such conduct and such words are completely unacceptable to them. Jai Jijau, Jai Shivarai, Jai Maharashtra."





Mumbai Press Club also condemned the harassment of women journalists and media representatives covering the protest. -- PTI

