Woman ends life during video call with boyfriend

Sun, 31 August 2025
18:21
A 23-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide during a video call with her boyfriend in Maharashtra's Thane district, prompting his detention after accusations of harassment and blackmail, a police source said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Titwala area on Thursday, he said.
 
"We have detained the woman's boyfriend and are conducting an inquiry. Her family has alleged that he has cheated many other girls in this manner," said an official from the Titwala police station, requesting anonymity. 

The man and the woman met on Instagram, became friends, and got into a relationship. Citing her family's version, the official said, "The boyfriend had taken her jewellery under various pretexts. When she asked him to return the ornaments, he began to blackmail her with threats of making her private videos public."

Unable to bear the harassment, the woman hanged herself in her house, the official said. 

Her family told the police that when they checked her phone, they learnt that she was on a video call with her boyfriend when she took her life, the official said.

However, the woman was cremated without an autopsy, the official said, adding that no FIR has been registered so far. -- PTI  

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Xi welcomes Modi, world leaders at SCO reception
LIVE! Xi welcomes Modi, world leaders at SCO reception

Don't view India-China ties through '3rd country lens': Modi
Don't view India-China ties through '3rd country lens': Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to work towards a "fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable" resolution of the festering boundary issue and pledged to work towards stabilising global trade.

'89L complaints ignored': Cong demands SIR to be re-conducted
'89L complaints ignored': Cong demands SIR to be re-conducted

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera claims 89 lakh irregularities were flagged in Bihar's electoral rolls revision but rejected by the Election Commission, demanding a re-exercise.

U'khand landslide: 19 workers trapped in power house
U'khand landslide: 19 workers trapped in power house

Nineteen workers of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) were trapped inside a power house after a landslide blocked tunnels of Dhauliganga Power Project in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh.

Right choice for India, China to be friends: Xi to Modi
Right choice for India, China to be friends: Xi to Modi

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India and China should approach their relations from a "strategic" and "long-term perspective" during their talks in Tianjin. Xi also emphasized upholding...

