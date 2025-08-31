Uttarakhand police crack down on rumours of CM change

09:18

Uttarakhand Police cracked down on anyone spreading rumours regarding the change of chief minister amidst disaster relief operations in the state, registering a case against three Facebook page operators for spreading misleading and false information on social media, according to an official statement from the police.





On Saturday, Dehradun Police registered a case against three Facebook page operators after the Bharatiya Janata Party Mahanagar President of Dehradun, Siddharth Agarwal, lodged a complaint regarding the rumours.





The statement mentioned that the complaint letter stated that the Bageshwar, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Pithoragarh districts of the state are most affected by the disaster at present.





"In such a difficult time, spreading false news like change of chief minister not only creates hindrance in relief and rescue operations, but also affects government work and administrative system."





According to officials, misleading and false posts related to the change of CM were circulated from Facebook pages 'I Love My Uttarakhand Culture', 'Uttarakhand Wale' and 'Janata Jan Andolan Irritated'.





"On this basis, strict legal action is being implemented by registering a case against the three page operators," the statement read.





Uttarakhand Police has also appealed to the general public to avoid spreading any kind of unconfirmed or misleading information on social media.





The police has also clearly warned social media columns that strict legal action will be taken against them for spreading rumours or posting misleading posts -- ANI