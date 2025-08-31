HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Uttarakhand police crack down on rumours of CM change

Sun, 31 August 2025
Share:
09:18
image
Uttarakhand Police cracked down on anyone spreading rumours regarding the change of chief minister amidst disaster relief operations in the state, registering a case against three Facebook page operators for spreading misleading and false information on social media, according to an official statement from the police.

On Saturday, Dehradun Police registered a case against three Facebook page operators after the Bharatiya Janata Party Mahanagar President of Dehradun, Siddharth Agarwal, lodged a complaint regarding the rumours.

The statement mentioned that the complaint letter stated that the Bageshwar, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Pithoragarh districts of the state are most affected by the disaster at present.

"In such a difficult time, spreading false news like change of chief minister not only creates hindrance in relief and rescue operations, but also affects government work and administrative system."

According to officials, misleading and false posts related to the change of CM were circulated from Facebook pages 'I Love My Uttarakhand Culture', 'Uttarakhand Wale' and 'Janata Jan Andolan Irritated'.

"On this basis, strict legal action is being implemented by registering a case against the three page operators," the statement read.

Uttarakhand Police has also appealed to the general public to avoid spreading any kind of unconfirmed or misleading information on social media.

The police has also clearly warned social media columns that strict legal action will be taken against them for spreading rumours or posting misleading posts   -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Modi, Xi to meet today in Tianjin after 10 months
Modi, Xi to meet today in Tianjin after 10 months

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet in Tianjin on Sunday, their first in about 10 months, for wide-ranging talks aimed at improving relations.

LIVE! Jarange's protest enters 3rd day as talks fail
LIVE! Jarange's protest enters 3rd day as talks fail

Has 'Nobel snub' strained Modi-Trump ties? NYT says...
Has 'Nobel snub' strained Modi-Trump ties? NYT says...

Amid trade tensions between Delhi and Washington, the NYT article gives an account of how relations between Trump and Modi "unraveled" after Trump's repeated claims of solving the four-day conflict in May between India and Pakistan, an...

Beware Of China Threat In North East
Beware Of China Threat In North East

By ensuring Myanmar remains dependent on Chinese economic and military assistance, Beijing indirectly exerts pressure on India's North Eastern states, making New Delhi's regional security strategy even more complex.

Modi speaks with Zelenskyy ahead of Putin meet in China
Modi speaks with Zelenskyy ahead of Putin meet in China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that India supports all efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine during a phone conversation.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV