UP: Stepmother beats 8-year-old boy to death

Sun, 31 August 2025
16:05
An eight-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by his stepmother with a pair of tongs and a rolling pin in Shravasti, police said on Sunday.

Police have arrested the accused woman and recovered the pair of tongs and the rolling pin allegedly used to assault Deepak, the victim.

Shravasti district Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Chaurasia said the incident occurred on Saturday at Fattupur village under the Navin Modern police station limits.

According to the villagers, the victim's father Rajkumar Dubey worked as a labourer in Delhi, while Dubey's mother Kaushalya, wife Archana, their 3-year-old daughter, and Deepak lived together in the village.

Deepak was Rajkumar's son from his first marriage, the officer said. 

Claiming that Deepak was healthy in the morning, Kaushalya said, "My daughter-in-law sent me to the market to fetch medicines. When I returned, I found Deepak's body bearing injury marks covered with a sheet in the room." 

Local SHO Shambhunath Singh said preliminary inquiry revealed that the boy had soiled his clothes after defecation, which angered Archana who allegedly thrashed him, leading to his death. 

Sarpanch Rajkumar Yadav said the accused initially feigned ignorance before the villagers but later admitted that she struck the boy in a fit of rage.

A forensic team has examined the scene to collect evidence, police said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IMD warns of flash floods, landslides in September
LIVE! IMD warns of flash floods, landslides in September

Modi, Xi pledge fair resolution of boundary issue
Modi, Xi pledge fair resolution of boundary issue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to work towards a "fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable" resolution of the festering boundary issue and pledged to work towards stabilising global trade.

Right choice for India, China to be friends: Xi to Modi
Right choice for India, China to be friends: Xi to Modi

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India and China should approach their relations from a "strategic" and "long-term perspective" during their talks in Tianjin. Xi also emphasized upholding...

Modi to Xi: Welfare of 2.8 bn linked to India-China ties
Modi to Xi: Welfare of 2.8 bn linked to India-China ties

India is committed to taking forward its ties with China based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Chinese President Xi Jinping as the two leaders held wide-ranging talks to reset the bilateral...

Day 3 of quota stir: Jarange threatens to give up water
Day 3 of quota stir: Jarange threatens to give up water

Manoj Jarange's protest for Maratha quota at Mumbai's Azad Maidan enters its third day. Jarange is demanding 10% quota for Marathas and recognition as Kunbis. Maharashtra ministers suggest the community avail the existing EWS quota.

