Siddaramaiah rules out NIA probe in Dharmasthala case

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah





"Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade himself welcomed the formation of the SIT. The SIT was formed because the truth needs to come out. Otherwise, there would have always been a deadlock about Dharmasthala. The SIT has been formed to dispel this doubt. The complainant went before the court and gave 164 statements. Many organisations had demanded that an SIT be formed. Opposition parties had also welcomed this. SIT has been given full freedom and has been instructed to complete the investigation and submit a report. I think no further investigation is needed," Siddaramaiah told reporters.





The BJP, however, has demanded that the probe be handed over to the NIA and has announced a state-wide mobilisation.





Earlier, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra said a 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally would be held on September 1, urging people to visit temples, offer prayers, and participate in processions before heading to Dharmasthala. A public meeting is scheduled there at 2:00 PM.





"The government's handling of the Dharmasthala issue has tarnished its reputation, and a thorough investigation by the NIA is essential to uncover the organisations and malicious forces behind the controversy," Vijayendra said at a press conference in Bengaluru. -- ANI

