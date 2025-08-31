HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Siddaramaiah rules out NIA probe in Dharmasthala case

Sun, 31 August 2025
Share:
19:34
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday ruled out a National Investigation Agency probe into the alleged mass burial case at Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala, saying the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was already investigating the matter.

"Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade himself welcomed the formation of the SIT. The SIT was formed because the truth needs to come out. Otherwise, there would have always been a deadlock about Dharmasthala. The SIT has been formed to dispel this doubt. The complainant went before the court and gave 164 statements. Many organisations had demanded that an SIT be formed. Opposition parties had also welcomed this. SIT has been given full freedom and has been instructed to complete the investigation and submit a report. I think no further investigation is needed," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

The BJP, however, has demanded that the probe be handed over to the NIA and has announced a state-wide mobilisation. 

Earlier, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra said a 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally would be held on September 1, urging people to visit temples, offer prayers, and participate in processions before heading to Dharmasthala. A public meeting is scheduled there at 2:00 PM.

"The government's handling of the Dharmasthala issue has tarnished its reputation, and a thorough investigation by the NIA is essential to uncover the organisations and malicious forces behind the controversy," Vijayendra said at a press conference in Bengaluru. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Xi welcomes Modi, world leaders at SCO reception
LIVE! Xi welcomes Modi, world leaders at SCO reception

'89L complaints ignored': Cong demands SIR to be re-conducted
'89L complaints ignored': Cong demands SIR to be re-conducted

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera claims 89 lakh irregularities were flagged in Bihar's electoral rolls revision but rejected by the Election Commission, demanding a re-exercise.

Don't view India-China ties through '3rd country lens': Modi
Don't view India-China ties through '3rd country lens': Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to work towards a "fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable" resolution of the festering boundary issue and pledged to work towards stabilising global trade.

Right choice for India, China to be friends: Xi to Modi
Right choice for India, China to be friends: Xi to Modi

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India and China should approach their relations from a "strategic" and "long-term perspective" during their talks in Tianjin. Xi also emphasized upholding...

Woman ends life during video call with boyfriend
Woman ends life during video call with boyfriend

The man and the woman met on Instagram, became friends, and got into a relationship. Citing her family's version, the official said," The boyfriend had taken her jewellery under various pretexts. When she asked him to return the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV