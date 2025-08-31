Several villages in Punjab's Garhshankar area flooded due to rains

21:07

File image





The overflowing 'choes' (seasonal rivulets) in Garhshankar inundated fields and roads in 17 villages. On the Beas riverside, standing crops of paddy, sugarcane and others have suffered extensive damage due to prolonged waterlogging, they said.





The water level in the Pong dam stood at 1,391.05 feet on Sunday afternoon -- above the danger mark of 1,390 feet.





The inflow into the dam reservoir was 87,323 cusecs, while the outflow into the Shah Nehar Barrage was 1.10 lakh cusecs.





Villages including Gandhowal, Rara Mand, Talhi, Salempur, Abdullapur, Mewa Miani and Fatta Kulla in Tanda, as well as Motla, Haler Janardhan, Sanial, Kolian, Naushehra and Mehtabpur in Mukerian, are among the worst affected. The district administration said 5,287 hectares of agricultural land had been hit.





Garhshankar sub-divisional magistrate Sanjiv Kumar said floodwater entered Hakumatpur, Baddon, Alawalpur, Bhana, Thakkarwal and Khanpur villages after seasonal rivulets in the area swelled beyond their banks.





"Nearly 17 villages have been affected as the overflowing rivulets inundated fields and roads. In some places, including Hakumatpur and Baddon, water has also entered houses," he said.





A breach of around 150 feet occurred in an embankment of a rivulet near Kukran village, allowing water to rush into the settlement, he added. -- PTI

Heavy overnight rainfall triggered flooding in several villages in Garhshankar subdivision here, said officials on Sunday.