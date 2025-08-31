Red alert for extremely heavy rains in several Himachal districts till Tuesday

22:51





Himachal Pradesh has received 72 per cent excess rain in August 2025, data showed.





Landslides and flash floods have wreaked havoc in many parts of the state, leading to the closure of 666 roads on Sunday morning.





This included three national highways -- the Old Hindustan Tibet Road, Mandi-Dharampur Road, Hatkoti to Paonta road and the Aut-Sainj Road.





The Met office has forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur on Sunday and warned of landslides, flash floods, land subsidence, water-logging and swelling of water bodies.





Six houses were completely damaged while about 15 others were partly damaged due to a land subsidence following heavy rain in Dalit Basti of Chabutra village, about 12 km from Hamirpur town towards Sujanpur. Nearly 120 affected people have been shifted to a nearby panchayat ghar and Satsang ghar, while some have taken shelter at their relatives' homes, officials said.





Heavy to extremely heavy rains are likely in isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur on Monday and Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi on Tuesday, according to weather officials. -- PTI

All government and private educational institutions have been closed in Shimla and Bilaspur districts of Himachal Pradesh after the local meteorological centre issued a red alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rains in four to six districts of the state from Sunday to Tuesday.