Putin arrives in Tianjin for SCO Summit

Sun, 31 August 2025
10:05
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Tianjin, North China, by plane on Sunday to attend the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, Global Times reported, citing CCTV News.

This marks yet another visit by Putin to China, following his state visit in May 2024, as per Global Times.

Russia is one of the six founding member states of the SCO.

China and Russia have consistently maintained close contact within the framework of the SCO.

After concluding his trip in Tianjin, Putin will head to Beijing to attend a gathering marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

According to the Russian side, Putin is accompanied by a 'large and significant' delegation to China, which includes three deputy prime ministers, more than 10 ministers, and representatives from major enterprises.

Putin's visit to China for related activities further demonstrates the high level of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era, as per Global Times.  -- ANI

