Peace at border maintained, Modi tells Xi

Sun, 31 August 2025
10:31
During his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined India's commitment to strengthening ties with Beijing. 

He noted that peace and stability have been maintained along the border following disengagement and said direct flights between the two countries are being resumed.

"The welfare of 2.8 billion people is linked to our bilateral cooperation. We are committed to take forward our ties based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity," Modi said.

Both leaders discussed ways to take forward bilateral relations against the backdrop of trade tensions affecting major economies worldwide.  -- PTI

