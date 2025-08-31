Pawan Singh apologises to Anjali Raghav for 'inappropriate touch'

23:20

Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh





At a promotional event in Lucknow for the song Saiya Seva Kare, a video captured Pawan Singh repeatedly touching Anjali Raghav's waist, while claiming to remove something stuck to it.





On Saturday, Raghav said she felt humiliated and announced her decision to quit the Bhojpuri film industry. In an Instagram post, Singh apologised for the incident, clarifying that he had no wrong intentions towards her.





"Due to busy schedule, Anjali ji, I couldn't watch your live. When I came to know about this matter, I felt bad. I had no wrong intention towards you because we are all artistes. Even then, if you felt hurt by any of my actions or behaviour, I sincerely apologise for that," he said.





Responding to his apology, she wrote a note on her Instagram story.





"Pawan Singh ji has apologised for his mistake. He is elder to me and a senior artiste I have forgiven him I do not want to take this matter further," she said.





On Saturday, Raghav uploaded two videos narrating how the Aayi Nai" singer touched her waist during the promotional event at Lucknow.





She also stated that she won't work in Bhojpuri industry after the incident. -- PTI

Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh on Sunday issued an apology to Haryanvi actor Anjali Raghav after she accused him of inappropriately touching her during an event.