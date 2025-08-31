HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Pavitra Rishta' actor Priya Marathe dies at 38

Sun, 31 August 2025
Share:
16:30
image
Actor Priya Marathe, best known for her work in Hindi and Marathi television shows such as Pavitra Rishta and Kasamh Se, passed away on Sunday after a long battle with cancer. 
   
The actor, reportedly battled cancer for over two years and died at the age of 38 at her residence in Mira Road, Mumbai.
 
In a social media post, Marathe's co-actor and cousin Subodh Bhave penned a heartfelt note in her memory. 
 
"A great actress, some of my co-star in series and movies. But for me, the relationship was more important with her. Priya, my cousin sister. The hard work she took after coming to this field, her faith in work were very commendable," Bhave wrote.
 
"That cancer didn't leave her. It was during filming of our series Tu Metshi Navane that she faced a lot of trouble. Her partner throughout this journey @shantanusmoghe stood strongly with her. My sister was a fighter, but finally her strength fell short. I pray that you find peace wherever you are," Bhave's note added. 
 
Marathe worked in the entertainment industry for two decades starting her career with the 2011 Marathi show Char Divas Sasuche

She last appeared in the 2023 drama Tuzech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe. She was married to actor Shantanu Moghe. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 89L complaints submitted to EC, all rejected: Cong
LIVE! 89L complaints submitted to EC, all rejected: Cong

Modi, Xi pledge fair resolution of boundary issue
Modi, Xi pledge fair resolution of boundary issue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to work towards a "fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable" resolution of the festering boundary issue and pledged to work towards stabilising global trade.

Right choice for India, China to be friends: Xi to Modi
Right choice for India, China to be friends: Xi to Modi

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India and China should approach their relations from a "strategic" and "long-term perspective" during their talks in Tianjin. Xi also emphasized upholding...

India braces for wet September; IMD warns of flash floods
India braces for wet September; IMD warns of flash floods

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts above-normal rainfall for India in September, following a monsoon season marked by heavy downpours and related disasters in various regions. The forecast indicates normal to...

Modi to Xi: Welfare of 2.8 bn linked to India-China ties
Modi to Xi: Welfare of 2.8 bn linked to India-China ties

India is committed to taking forward its ties with China based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Chinese President Xi Jinping as the two leaders held wide-ranging talks to reset the bilateral...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV