Mumbai Police permit Jarange Patil to continue protest at Azad Maidan

Patil has been on a hunger strike for three days, demanding a 10 per cent reservation for Marathas under the OBC category, and has vowed not to drink water until his demands are met.





The agitation has mounted pressure on the Mahayuti government, which has formed a 10-member ministerial committee led by Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil to hold talks with stakeholders.





Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the state government is working on a "war footing" to resolve the issue.





The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has extended support to the protest. Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar suggested a constitutional amendment to lift the 50 per cent cap on reservation, a view echoed by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.





Dy CM Ajit Pawar, however, took a dig at Sharad Pawar, pointing out that leaders raising such suggestions had themselves been in the government for a long time.





"Those who are speaking now have themselves been in government for a long time, so please don't force us to get into all those things. All of them are respected and experienced leaders," Pawar told reporters in Pune earlier. -- ANI

The Mumbai police on Sunday allowed Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil to continue his protest at Azad Maidan for another day.