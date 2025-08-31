HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

MP Cong chief Jitu Patwari's convoy attacked in Ratlam

Sun, 31 August 2025
Share:
23:50
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari's convoy was attacked in Ratlam on Sunday by some Dhakad community members, who accused him of making objectionable remarks against their group. 

Based on a complaint by a Congress leader, a case has been registered against former "Jaora Janpad president Ramvilas Dhakad and Mandal president Ashok Dhakad' and a few more persons, additional superintendent of Police Rakesh Khakha said over the phone. 

The accused persons showed black flags and broke a window of a car in Patwari's convoy, said the official. 

Patwari got down from his vehicle and pacified the alleged attackers, saying he had not said anything against the Dhakad community, the official said. 

Earlier in the day, Patwari had addressed a public meeting where he talked about two Dhakad community members who were caught in compromising positions in two separate incidents in recent months. 

One of them was identified as Manoharlal Dhakad, the national secretary of the Dhakad Mahasabha registered in Ujjain, but the Mahasabha had issued a statement saying it had removed him from the post. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi raises cross-border terrorism during meeting with Xi
LIVE! Modi raises cross-border terrorism during meeting with Xi

Don't view India-China ties through '3rd country lens': Modi
Don't view India-China ties through '3rd country lens': Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to work towards a "fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable" resolution of the festering boundary issue and pledged to work towards stabilising global trade.

Modi to Xi: Welfare of 2.8 bn linked to India-China ties
Modi to Xi: Welfare of 2.8 bn linked to India-China ties

India is committed to taking forward its ties with China based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Chinese President Xi Jinping as the two leaders held wide-ranging talks to reset the bilateral...

India to seal 2 mega subs deals worth Rs 1 lakh cr by 2025
India to seal 2 mega subs deals worth Rs 1 lakh cr by 2025

The first project that is being negotiated is for the procurement of three Scorpene submarines, which will be jointly constructed by state-run Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) and French defence major Naval Group.

How Chinese state media reported on Modi's visit
How Chinese state media reported on Modi's visit

The Global Times, a prominent state-run Chinese media outlet, published an article titled "China and India are cooperation partners, not rivals: Xi," highlighting President Xi Jinping's remarks about the bilateral meeting, saying, "as...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV