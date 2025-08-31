HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi, Xi to meet today in Tianjin after 10 months

Sun, 31 August 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet in Tianjin on Sunday, their first in about 10 months, for wide-ranging talks aimed at improving relations.

The meeting assumes significance in view of a sudden downturn in India-US ties triggered by Washington, DC's policies on trade and tariffs.

Modi and Xi will meet on the sidelines of the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit beginning Sunday.

Considering the scope of issues for discussion, official sources indicated that they could meet again later in the day.

The two leaders last met in October in Kazan, Russia, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

Before leaving for India on Monday, Modi is also expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The SCO summit will begin with an official banquet hosted by Xi on Sunday. 

Twenty foreign leaders are attending the SCO Plus summit being organised by China, which is this year's rotating chair of the 10-member bloc comprising Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus and China. Russian President Vladimir Putin is also taking part in the summit.

Leaders who arrived in Tianjin included Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.

The leaders' summit will be held on Monday.

This summit, the largest so far by the SCO, will be one of the most important head-of-state and home-ground diplomacy events in China this year, China's Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin had said earlier.

In his keynote speech at the summit, Xi will elaborate on China's new vision and propositions for the SCO in carrying forward the 'Shanghai Spirit', shouldering the mission of the times and responding to people's expectations, he said.

Most of the leaders are expected to stay beyond the two-day summit to witness China's largest military parade to be held in Beijing on September 3 to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. -- PTI

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets as he arrives to attend the SCO Summit, in Tianjin on Saturday. Photograph: DPR PMO on X via ANI Photo

TOP STORIES

Has 'Nobel snub' strained Modi-Trump ties? NYT says...
Has 'Nobel snub' strained Modi-Trump ties? NYT says...

Amid trade tensions between Delhi and Washington, the NYT article gives an account of how relations between Trump and Modi "unraveled" after Trump's repeated claims of solving the four-day conflict in May between India and Pakistan, an...

Modi speaks with Zelenskyy ahead of Putin meet in China
Modi speaks with Zelenskyy ahead of Putin meet in China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that India supports all efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine during a phone conversation.

Less than 50 weapons...: IAF officer reveals Op Sindoor deets
Less than 50 weapons...: IAF officer reveals Op Sindoor deets

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari reveals details of Operation Sindoor, claiming IAF strikes forced Pakistan to request an end to hostilities.

Modi in China after gap of 7 years, all eyes on meet with Xi
Modi in China after gap of 7 years, all eyes on meet with Xi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. His meeting with President Xi Jinping is significant given global economic concerns.

Beware Of China Threat In North East
Beware Of China Threat In North East

By ensuring Myanmar remains dependent on Chinese economic and military assistance, Beijing indirectly exerts pressure on India's North Eastern states, making New Delhi's regional security strategy even more complex.

